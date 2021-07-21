5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Karrion Kross attacks William Regal; Superstar possibly injured

Xia Li was ready to pounce on an opportunity of a lifetime on WWE NXT this week. She challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the show.

Samoa Joe was looking for Karrion Kross to show up at CWC. The NXT Champion decided to toy with Joe even more and did the unthinkable to end the show. Is NXT building towards an in-ring return for The Samoan Submission Machine?

Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase to progress in the NXT Breakout Tournament. The tournament is beginning to heat up, and fans will likely get to see a few big matches in the weeks to come. KUSHIDA and Bobby Fish teamed up to take on Diamond Mine this week.

Legado Del Fantasma provoked Hit Row and paid the price. NXT is doing well to build a big rivalry between these two factions. Meanwhile, The Way continued to tease a break-up on this week’s show.

NXT continued to deliver with another great show. The brand announced its next TakeOver event during the night, and fans will likely see a few big storylines develop in the weeks to come. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s NXT.

#5. KUSHIDA and Bobby Fish took out Diamond Mine on WWE NXT

KUSHIDA and Bobby Fish teamed up on WWE NXT after what happened last week. The two men took on Diamond Mine’s Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong in a tag team match.

The babyfaces attacked Diamond Mine on their way to the ring. This gave KUSHIDA and Fish the advantage for some time.

The Japanese Superstar tried to wear down Strong with some technical offense, but the former NXT North American Champion countered with a series of backbreakers.

Fish tried to take control of the action after getting a hot tag. However, Strong neutralized him by sending him back-first onto the apron. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion got the tag again and went on a roll. He wore Rust down and then locked in the Hoverboard Lock. It did not take long for Rust to tap out to the vicious maneuver.

The match was good and gave the fans something to cheer about. All four men did well and kept the action ticking throughout the contest. It was the right call to allow KUSHIDA to pick up the victory for his team.

It looks like the NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be defending his title against Strong sooner rather than later. The match could take place at the upcoming NXT TakeOver 36 event.

