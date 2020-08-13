5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (August 12th, 2020)

The final Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship qualifiers was set for this week’s episode of WWE NXT, as Cameron Grimes and KUSHIDA were set to compete against a mystery opponent.

While the focus of the NXT fans was on that match, the show opened up with NXT’s new big heel Karrion Kross. who looked to set another example by taking down Danny Burch in singles contest. The Undisputed Era also appeared during the show to make a statement, and Adam Cole was able to get his point across to Pat McAfee with ease.

That wasn’t all, as Mia Yim put on a great performance against Indi Hartwell to show that she is still among the top women in NXT.

Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah competed against the babyface team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter and were taken out by Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart after their match, as we got a taste of a possible tag team match for TakeOver XXX.

This week’s show had all the fireworks that usually allow NXT to put on great shows, and we will look at the 5 things WWE got right this week to keep NXT rolling.

#5 The Undisputed Era sends a message to Pat McAfee on WWE NXT

After Drake Maverick's rivalry against Santos Escobar and his crew came to an abrupt end, the former 205 Live General Manager found himself in a match against a man almost double his size, Killian Dain.

While Maverick was the smaller man in the fight, he continued to show a lot of courage, just like he’s been doing since the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

The two men had a short fight that saw Maverick connect with an elbow drop on his opponent before The Undisputed Era arrived to take over NXT once again.

They attacked both the competitors, after which Adam Cole connected with The Last Shot on The Beast of Belfast to knock him out for good. Cole then grabbed a mic to send a clear message to Pat McAfee.

He spoke about McAfee’s cowardly attack from last week and vowed to put an end to the NFL legend before leaving the ring. McAfee and Cole will collide at NXT: TakeOver XXX in a match that will definitely create a lot of hype.

While it was odd to see Maverick and Dain suddenly compete against one another, The Undisputed Era’s attack made a bit more sense as they were able to make a point at the right time. Will McAfee be ready for the former NXT Champion at TakeOver?