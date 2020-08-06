5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (August 5, 2020)

WWE NXT has been doing a great job of building towards big rivalries and Championship matches. Soon after Keith Lee relinquished his NXT North American Championship, a multi-man Ladder match to crown the new Champion was announced.

So far, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and Damian Priest have qualified for the ladder match. However, it was announced during last night's episode of NXT that Lumis had to be pulled from the match due to an ankle injury.

Apart from that, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai squared off to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship, while Karrion Kross continued to build his case for an NXT Championship opportunity.

Santos Escobar made another big statement by kidnapping Fandango and sending a warning to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to stay away from his NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The main event of the evening saw a big NXT Tag Team Championship match between Imperium and The Undisputed ERA, and things ended in a way no one expected them to.

In this article, we will look at 5 things that WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Karrion Kross sends another message to the WWE NXT Champion

Last week on WWE NXT, Keith Lee walked out to address Karrion Kross after what the latter did to Dominik Dijakovic. However, Cameron Grimes decided to interrupt the NXT Champion and paid for his mistake.

This week, Lee took on and defeated Grimes. After the match, the lights went out once again and Kross appeared on the big screen. He warned The Limitless One that he would do whatever needs to be done for him to get his title shot.

While Lee's match with Grimes didn't push any boundaries, it did enough to take the latter out of the equation quickly while showing how irritated Lee was. Kross appearing on the big screen again rather than in person was an odd choice, but it did enough to make him look like a credible threat to Lee's title reign.