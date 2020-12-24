5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (Dec 23, 2020)

WWE NXT is looking to build towards the New Year’s Evil event, and the brand had several big matches and segments scheduled for this week’s episode. Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell celebrated Christmas on television The Gargano Way, during this week’s NXT.

Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream were featured in one-on-one matches after a long time, while Leon Ruff also found himself in a big match once again during the episode.

Rhea Ripley was looking to build her rivalry against Raquel Gonzalez, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai was looking to meet Toni Storm in the middle of the ring. However, she was not ready for the Superstar who returned to take her down and build towards a new rivalry.

Bronson Reed made his much-awaited return to the NXT ring, but he could not impress much as he was put up against Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Reed was able to make quick work of his opponent and send a message to the rest of the NXT roster.

With NXT looking to build some big matches for the beginning of next year, we will look at the 5 things WWE NXT got right during this week’s episode.

#5 Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan retain their titles in a Street Fight on WWE NXT

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick were out for revenge on this week’s WWE NXT as the two men competed against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Unlike the Street Fight on WWE RAW, where all the Superstars surprisingly followed the tag rules, even though it was a no-disqualification match, the NXT Superstars went at each other right from the start.

While Dain and Maverick had control of the match earlier, Burch and Lorcan quickly mounted a comeback. Suddenly, both teams decided to obey tag rules.

Dain dished out a lot of punishment to the NXT Tag Team Champions, who had to work together to take the big man out of the equation late in the match. The Champions looked to put The Beast of Belfast through two tables at ringside, but he ended up bouncing off and landing on the floor.

Maverick tried to take out Burch and Lorcan himself, but ended up tasting their finisher to allow the Champions to retain their titles. This was a fun match that allowed Dain and Maverick to shine. Dain is a much better competitor than his recent bookings reflect, while Maverick has been one of the breakout stars of the year.