5 Things WWE NXT got right this week - Finn Balor issues a challenge; William Regal hints at a monumental announcement

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line during this week’s NXT. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were all prepared to get their hands on their first titles in WWE. On the other hand, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were confident of knocking over the competition with ease.

A backstage altercation between the team of Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa and the NXT Tag Team Champions set up towards a big non-title match this week. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch wanted to leave a mark on NXT early in the night.

Ember Moon picked up a victory over Aliyah, while Legado del Fantasma attacked Breezango and Ever-Rise before their match could get started.

However, all eyes were on The Prince of NXT once again as he wanted to call Adam Cole out and finish things for good.

NXT was filled with some good matches and surprises this week. Let’s look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Imperium cost Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch competed in a non-title match against Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa after a backstage spat between the two teams earlier. It was good to see Lorcan and Burch finally compete.

Thatcher went after his opponents early and grounded both men with his usual technical attacks. Ciampa came in to keep control of the match and complimented his partner well.

Advertisement

While Ciampa and Thatcher looked to be in complete control of the match, Imperium decided to make their presence felt. They appeared on the NXT stage and watched the two teams.

This distracted The Blackheart from getting the tag and allowed Lorcan and Burch to hit a combination DDT on Thatcher to pick up the win. After the match, Thatcher was unhappy with how Ciampa was stunned by the Imperium’s arrival and cost them the match.

While Walter is yet to appear on NXT, it was great to see Ciampa get in a storyline with Imperium immediately. The NXT UK Champion could end up facing The Blackheart for the title and help him get back to the main event picture.

It was also good to see Lorcan and Burch compete against a tag team that could have taken them down. The NXT Tag Team Champions have not defended their titles for a long time, and WWE needs to build some challengers for them.