5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (July 15, 2020)

WWE NXT has consistently been delivering great shows, and this week’s show topped every other one with some great segments and bookings.

The new NXT and NXT North American Champion was in the ring early during the night and spoke about what it felt to be the first Double Champion. He then booked his first title defense himself with the approval of NXT General Manager, Willian Regal.

Two of NXT’s biggest heels, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest, looked to settle their differences once and for all, while Robert Stone continued to look for recruits for his Robert Stone Brand.

Timothy Thatcher has been out to rip arms off his opponents and that is exactly what the newest heel looked to do before being chased away.

Io Shirai and Tegan Nox put on a great performance to end the show, while Lee found a few men who could challenge him next for his two titles.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of NXT.

#5 Timothy Thatcher and his ruthless streak on WWE NXT

"A tap is educational, but making your opponent cry in pain ... That's pure satisfaction."#TimothyThatcher takes you to school RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/HfegmipLNR — WWE NXT (@TempWWENXT) July 16, 2020

Timothy Thatcher arrived in WWE NXT amidst a lot of fanfare and the ruthless Superstar got a great initial storyline as he was paired with then NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle right away. Thatcher was given a great few matches before he turned on Riddle.

After that big moment and rivalry, it feels like NXT hasn’t done justice to Thatcher, especially since the secondary Champion of the brand was put into a rivalry with the top Champion.

This week, Thatcher looked to hurt more people as he mocked Oney Lorcan and tortured a student by putting him in a Fujiwara armbar and not letting go. He took on Denzel Dejournette and even though the lesser-known Superstar tried to get some offense in, he fell to Thatcher’s ruthlessness.

A Boston Crab was all it took for Thatcher to win the match with a quick tap-out victory, and the heel looked to do more damage following the match. However, Lorcan arrived and sent him running to show that he was still interested in showing Thatcher who’s the better Superstar.

This was a decent way to put Thatcher in the middle and a great way to put Lorcan in the center of one of the biggest rivalries of his career. He is an extraordinary Superstar who could turn out to be the breakout star for NXT from this rivalry even if he goes on to lose.