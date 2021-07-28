5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Samoa Joe resigns; Dakota Kai turns

This week’s WWE NXT built towards some big rivalries, as Samoa Joe gave up his current role to get himself a big opportunity for the future.

He wasn’t the only one who had his eyes on the prize, and Dakota Kai too did the unthinkable by entering into contention for a major title. Apart from that, Imperium took on Hit Row this week in hopes of getting a victory under their belt.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs to progress in the NXT Breakout Tournament early in the night. There was also a match between Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis booked for next week. Indi Hartwell’s fate will hang in the balance during the contest.

Roderick Strong hyped up his partnership with Malcolm Bivens as part of Diamond Mine and made it clear that he would defeat Bobby Fish next week.

Many big matches and segments took place on this week’s show. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this Tuesday.

#5 Ridge Holland returned to help Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan on WWE NXT

After a couple of backstage interactions, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher finally met Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan in the WWE NXT ring. Ciampa and Thatcher went on the attack early and punished their opponents with a few solid strikes.

Thatcher and Dunne exchanged some good submission holds before the pace picked up. Ciampa and Lorcan got the tags and punished each other with a few brutal chops. Ciampa took control of the match while shooting daggers at The Bruiserweight.

Both teams exchanged some good moves and The Blackheart was able to counter many of Dunne’s offenses. Ciampa and Thatcher managed to lock in simultaneous submission maneuvers to punish their opponents.

Following some good moves in the ring, Ridge Holland returned to NXT. He came out to level Thatcher on the outside, distracting Ciampa in the process. Lorcan helped out his partner in the ring before The Bruiserweight hit Ciampa with a Bitter End for the win.

Holland stood alongside Dunne and Lorcan after the match before attacking Thatcher and Ciampa once again.

The match was fantastic and showed what these two teams are all about. It was physical and brutal from the beginning to the end.

Holland’s return should allow Dunne to become a top faction leader on the NXT brand. Will the three men continue as The Kings of NXT, or will The Bruiserweight come up with a new name for them?

