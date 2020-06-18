5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (June 17, 2020)

Two big Tag Team Championship matches were the highlight of this week's WWE NXT.

The NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion have a big task ahead of them.

This week's NXT was not for the faint-hearted

The June 17th episode of WWE NXT had a couple of big tag team matches lined up as Imperium was set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks arrived on the brand to defend their titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

The action was topnotch during both matches as we saw the challengers put up a great fight while the Champions were introduced to a few more challenges after their matches.

Apart from these two big matches, the men of NXT had a big segment where the fate of the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion was decided to possibly give fans the first combined NXT and North American Champion in the brand’s history.

Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Dakota Kai all got their spotlight during the night while Robert Stone seems to be done in his quest to find his next client.

In this article, we will look a the 5 things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Bronson Reed sets his sights on Karrion Kross

Bronson Reed got a chance to redeem himself this week after a string of televised losses that had dented his overall image on NXT. He took on Leon Ruff who has been all around WWE and has competed on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as an enhancement talent.

The Thicc Boy of NXT made quick work of Ruff as he was put away after Reed hit a diving splash on the poor soul. After the match, Reed called out Karrion Kross for a match next week to teach him a lesson.

Kross had attacked Reed a few weeks back following his match to send a statement to Tommaso Ciampa before the two men competed at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Karrion Kross isn't here to play around on NXT

While we know how this match will be booked, it was good to see a big man from the brand not back down and call out the bigger star for a match to settle the score. No matter which way the result goes, it will help Reed develop as a character on screen and possibly head in the right direction where he comes across as fearless and threatening force.

As for Kross, time is ticking to his NXT Championship opportunity and he just needs to sacrifice a few more souls to make a big impression on the WWE Universe.

