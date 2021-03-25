5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Karrion Kross calls out Finn Balor, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly face-off

WWE NXT was full of big matches and segments this week. Io Shirai teamed up with Zoey Stark to take on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. “The Collosal” Bronson Reed picked defeated LA Knight with ease, continuing to build on the momentum that the creatives are giving him. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah.

William Regal announced a big Battle Royal for next week that will lead to a Gauntlet Match on the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The winner of the match will get a shot at Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Championship on the second night of TakeOver.

Plus, The Prince of NXT came face-to-face with his opponent for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. NXT UK Champion WALTER also met his next challenger on this week’s broadcast.

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Raquel Gonzalez got the better of Io Shirai on WWE NXT

Zoey Stark and Io Shirai teamed up to take on the former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez mocked Stark early on after the two women kicked off the match.

Shirai came into the ring soon after and showed why she’s the NXT Women’s Champion. She kept Kai down for some time and took control of the match.

When Stark came back into the match, she showed what she’s made off, sending both Kai and Gonzalez into the steel post outside the ring.

Stark tried to pick up the victory for her team, but she was no match for Gonzalez. The powerhouse kicked Shirai to the floor and then hit an impressive single-arm powerbomb on Stark to pick up the victory.

After the match, Kai distracted Shirai, allowing Gonzalez to attack her and then take her out with a single-arm powerbomb on the announce table.

The match allowed Stark to shine against some of the most experienced women in WWE today. Gonzalez did well to impress the NXT Universe with her performance and pick up momentum ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

