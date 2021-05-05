5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Karrion Kross gets taken out; The Way win big

WWE NXT started with a big match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The two superstars have been involved in a major rivalry. They decided to take things to the next level this week in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Legado del Fantasma appeared to lay down challenges for the NXT Tag Team Championships and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. KUSHIDA accepted the challenge and set the date for a 2-out-of-3 falls match against Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight title.

LA Knight defeated Jake Atlas to continue his good run on NXT while Cameron Grimes took down newcomer Asher Hale. Finn Balor returned on Tuesday night to give an update to his fans regarding his future in NXT.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell took on Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event of NXT for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott put on a fantastic match on WWE NXT

Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott were chosen to kick things off on WWE NXT this week. The two superstars competed in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Swerve taunted Ruff early and took control of the action once Ruff lost his cool.

The two men decided to throw everything at each other as they fought all around the ring. Swerve threw a toolbox at Ruff, and the two men battled to the locker room where he ran Ruff down with a crate.

The former NXT North American Champion fought back and delivered a running somersault senton after knocking Swerve off the stage. The action only got better from thereon as they kept fighting all around the ring.

Ruff hit Swerve with the toolbox and then delivered a frog splash for a near-fall. He kept the pressure on with a series of springboard cutters but could not put Swerve away.

Just when it looked like the former NXT North American Champion would pick up the victory, AJ Francis appeared to attack him. This allowed Swerve to plant Ruff with a JML driver for the win.

This was a fantastic opener for NXT. The two superstars delivered an A-grade match that will likely help them push ahead in their careers. Ruff was seen as a pushover early in his career. However, he has managed to make a name for himself in less than a year.

Swerve seems to have formed a new faction on NXT, and it will be interesting to see what he plans to do following his rivalry with Ruff. Swerve could be the perfect challenger to KUSHIDA’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship in the months to come.

