5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (Nov 18, 2020)

Finn Balor was scheduled to make an appearance during this week’s WWE NXT and Io Shirai was booked to defend her title against Rhea Ripley.

Fans were also expecting The Kings of NXT to show up during the show, while Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes were scheduled for a Blindfold match.

The third edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames was also announced during the night. The Kings of NXT will take on The Undisputed Era during the event while Candice LeRae will captain a heel team against Shotzi Blackheart’s face team.

KUSHIDA defeated Arturo Ruas after a decent match in which both Superstars got a chance to showcase their unique skills. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell teamed up to defeat Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter during the show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right during this week’s show.

#5 Damian Priest helps Leon Ruff retain his WWE NXT North American Championship

Last week, Leon Ruff shocked the entire WWE Universe by pulling off the heist of the century and rolling up Johnny Gargano to not only defeat the Superstar but also win the NXT North American Championship.

This week, Gargano got his rematch for the title, and he was expecting to easily win it back to start his third reign. Gargano went after Ruff from the opening bell and viciously attacked the smaller man.

Damian Priest walked out into the arena to distract The Rebel Heart, and the distraction almost allowed Ruff to pick up the victory. Gargano hit Ruff with The Final Beat to nearly pick up the victory, following which Priest pulled the Champion out of the ring and hit him to cause a disqualification. This allowed Ruff to win the match and also retain his title.

Backstage, William Regal was furious at The Archer of Infamy for ruining the Championship match. Ruff arrived to slap Priest for making him into a joke.

Later in the night, Priest and Gargano traded blows in the ring. However, Ruff arrived to throw both men out of the ring. He then told Regal that he’d fight both men for his NXT North American Championship.

While Ruff was more or less an unknown Superstar until last week, he has suddenly become one of the most interesting characters in NXT. WWE has taken a huge chance by putting the title on him and putting him in the rivalry between Gargano and Priest. It will be interesting to watch how this plays out.