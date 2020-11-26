5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (Nov 25, 2020)

Last week on NXT, fans were treated to the great news about the return of TakeOver: WarGames this year. While The Undisputed Era found The Kings of NXT as their opponents for the show’s biggest match, the women were looking to find some partners to build towards their big match.

With Indi Hartwell by her side, Candice LeRae looked to build a heel team that would be able to undo anyone in the locker room. On the other hand, Shotzi Blackheart would also be looking at the options for who could make her team for the show.

Cameron Grimes competed against Jake Atlas during the show and defeated the cruiserweight Superstar. Later on, Grimes found out that he would be competing against Dexter Lumis in a Strap match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

KUSHIDA and Timothy Thatcher had an extremely technical fight during the show, while The Grizzled Young Veterans made their much-awaited return to the Black and Gold brand.

Kevin Owens took over commentary duty for this week and provided the fans with tons of great content.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right during this week’s show.

#5 Toni Storm turns heel after Ember Moons’ loss on WWE NXT

The War Goddess was all geared up to compete against Candice LeRae this week in the build-up to WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames. While LeRae was strong during the contest, she had to constantly give out orders to Indi Hartwell to help her against the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Ember Moon wasn’t too thrilled and slammed LeRae with a few big moves to keep her down. The Poison Pixie attempted to walk out of the contest but Moon went after her. This allowed LeRae to finally get in the contest with some strikes outside the ring.

Once LeRae started to pick up the advantage, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez also decided to walk out to watch the contest. They distracted Moon soon after, and Hartwell took the Eclipse from The War Goddess which allowed The Poison Pixie to deliver the Superkick followed by the Wicked Stepsister to pick up the win.

After the match, the heels stalked Moon before Toni Storm made her way out to the middle. While it seemed like Storm would help Moon, she instead attacked the former NXT Women’s Champion and sent her into the steel steps before throwing her back to the heels to finish the business.

With Storm on LeRae’s side, things have changed completely for the face team for WarGames. Shotzi Blackheart would have liked to have Storm on her team, but it seems like she has already made her way to LeRae’s team instead. This will require Blackheart to think outside the box and pick someone who can neutralize the former NXT UK Women’s Champion.