5 things WWE NXT got right this week (October 21, 2020)

On this week's WWE NXT, Breezango was set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Undisputed ERA to cement their position as the top tag team of the brand.

Ember Moon competed in her first singles match since her return to NXT, while Tommaso Ciampa got a chance to exact revenge from both KUSHIDA and The Velveteen Dream.

The partnership between Killian Dain and Drake Maverick got stronger this week after the duo defeated Ever Rise once again. Austin Theory seemed to be done with WWE following his consecutive loses against Bronson Reed on the night, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both talented Superstars.

Xia Li and Timothy Thatcher snapped on their opponents in separate matches, but NXT saved the best for last as a big reveal changed the landscape of the brand.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Ember Moon has her first singles match after her WWE NXT return

Before the match, Adam Cole was seen backstage with The Undisputed ERA to hype up the NXT Tag Team Championship match that was scheduled to main event the night. Cole was confident that Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish would defeat Breezango to once again become the NXT Tag Team champions.

After teaming up with Rhea Ripley to mark her WWE NXT return, Ember Moon competed in her first singles match on this week’s show. She was booked to take on Jessi Kamea during the night.

Moon started well and picked up right from where she left off. The War Goddess was focused and put on a submission clinic, and finally got the win with a leg-trap crossface.

After the match, Dakota Kai came out and attacked the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Moon unleash a new submission hold in her match, which could help her get injured less frequently from the high-flying manoeuvres that she performs. She can save those for big matches and make her opponents tap out on television.

Kai’s attack puts another hurdle in Moon’s path as she will have to go through a few women before she can take on the current NXT Women’s Champion.