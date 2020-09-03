5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (Sep. 1, 2020)

WWE NXT shifted from Wednesday to Tuesday, as the first Super Tuesday special kicked off with a big six-man Street Fight.

Legados del Fantasma was all geared up to compete against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Breezango, in what turned out to be a great match.

Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox looked to settle their differences, while Rhea Ripley laid down a huge challenge for Mercedes Martinez.

That’s not all, as "Thicc Boi" Bronson Reed looked to overpower Timothy Thatcher and show what he’s made of once again after a few spectacular performances on the "black and gold brand."

Last, but not least, Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano competed in a 60-Minute Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match to crown the new WWE NXT Champion.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the first Super Tuesday episode of NXT.

#5. The Poison Pixie tries to clear her conscience on WWE NXT

Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae were once the best of friends. Like many of her other good friends, Nox lost LeRae too after she turned heel.

This week on WWE NXT, Nox spoke about her relationship with "The Poison Pixie" who now has a completely different attitude. Despite LeRae’s constant negative comments regarding Nox, it seemed like "The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard" wanted to make up with her former friend.

LeRae competed in a match against Kacy Catanzaro and looked fiery early on. However, an upset did not seem to be in the cards as LeRae managed to slow her down, trap her in a surfboard, and stomp her into the mat to pick up the victory.

After the match, "The Poison Pixie" took the mic and told "The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard" that she was ready to talk things out. So, she invited her to her house.

While the match was ordinary, this story seems to be taking an interesting turn. LeRae is a bitter antagonist at the moment while Nox has been one of NXT’s biggest babyfaces along with Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart. Will Nox be able to turn LeRae’s character around and make her the fun-loving babyface she was earlier?

It seems like the opposite could turn out to be possible, and LeRae could slowly turn Nox to the dark side instead. That could turn out to be great for both women, and their tag team could turn out to be a real threat to the other women of NXT.