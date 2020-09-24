5 things WWE NXT got right this week (September 23, 2020)

The Superstars of WWE NXT had their eyes set on the next NXT TakeOver event that is set to take place on October 4th. Two big No. 1 contender’s matches were already scheduled for this week’s show, while a third was added during the night.

The women of NXT competed in a big Battle Royal to crown the No. 1 contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, early in the night. A Gauntlet Eliminator Match to determine the next challenger for Finn Balor’s WWE NXT Championship headlined the night.

A mini-tournament kicked off to determine who would face Breezango for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, and we will find out the result of the tournament next week.

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest impressed during the night, while Johnny Gargano managed to get the better of him backstage.

Ridge Holland squashed a local talent to prove his dominance, something that will come in handy in the months to come.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right during this week’s show.

#5 Damian Priest scores another victory on WWE NXT

After retaining his WWE NXT North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher last week, Damian Priest was set to compete against Austin Theory in a non-title match this week.

Theory has been largely unsuccessful since his return to NXT after a short stay at WWE RAW, and he looked to make an impression in this match.

Johnny Gargano gave a pep talk to Theory before the match and complimented his ability in the ring. Priest used his power and size to his advantage in the match, but Theory did not seem intimidated by his competition.

The Archer of Infamy climbed across the top rope like The Undertaker and delivered a big crossbody to his opponent. While Theory recovered to hit a rolling dropkick, he wasn’t able to put the champion away.

The fight spilt to the outside where The Archer connected with a Razor’s Edge and followed up the offence with The Reckoning to pick up the victory.

Gargano arrived to hit a Superkick to Priest while he was celebrating his victory. The two men will meet at NXT TakeOver with the NXT North American Championship on the line. WWE is doing a good job of building story between the two Superstars before the big match. Gargano will likely bring out the best of Priest at TakeOver.