5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (December 30, 2020)

The final episode of WWE NXT for the year had a major North American Championship match announced for the night. Leon Ruff looked to win back the title from Johnny Gargano to end the year on a high.

Superstars from WWE RAW made a surprise appearance during the night and competed against a top faction from NXT. Mercedes Martinez returned to action and squashed an unknown competitor, while NXT teased the return of Xia Li for next week’s show.

The Grizzled Young Veterans put on a great show with Breezango in the ring and had a face-off with Ever-Rise following their victory over the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Additionally, NXT announced the Year-End Awards for the brand where The Undisputed Era won the Tag Team of the Year, and Adam Cole was awarded the Male Competitor of the Year.

Shotzi Blackheart took home the Breakout Star of the Year award and Io Shirai won two big awards to leave a mark on the brand.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart

Tag Team of the Year: The Undisputed Era

Advertisement

Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Match of the Year: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly (NXT TakeOver: 31)

Future Star of the Year: Austin Theory

Overall Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right during this week’s episode.

#5 Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott meets Bronson Reed on WWE NXT

The 🌊carries momentum on the side of @bronsonreedwwe heading into 2021 as he defeats @swerveconfident on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/o1IW62ZFF0 — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott has been competing with a new attitude on WWE NXT, and he got a big match against Bronson Reed this week. While Scott picked up a victory over Jake Atlas last week, he wasn’t ready to compete against a man almost twice his size.

Scott walked into the match with far too much confidence, and he managed to do some damage to Reed’s knee early in the contest. Reed used his power to fight through, but his knee kept on slowing him down throughout the match.

The Colossal One was able to take down Scott with a massive standing senton and then finished him off with the Tsunami Splash to pick up the victory.

Advertisement

This was another big victory for Reed who’s looking like a true future star for the company. While Reed was competing on a much higher level before he went on the break, it’s good to watch him quickly climb the ladder again without competing in many squash matches.

The future seems bright for Bronson Reed.