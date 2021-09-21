5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Bobby Lashley spears Roman Reigns; new champions crowned

WWE RAW was led by a new champion this week. Big E shocked the world with his WWE Championship victory over Bobby Lashley on last week’s episode.

He looked to team up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos from SmackDown. Meanwhile, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appeared on Alexa’s Playground on Monday night. The two continued to build towards their title match at Extreme Rules.

Eva Marie competed in another match against Duodrop. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler also went head-to-head.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley teamed up to challenge Natalya and Tamina for their titles. RAW was filled with some good segments and great matches this week.

#5. The Bloodline picked up a victory over The New Day on WWE RAW

Brand new WWE Champion Big E opened up RAW with New Day by his side. The trio received a massive pop from the WWE Universe.

Big E thanked the fans for believing in him. He shed light on his late friend Brodie Lee, drawing chants of "Brodie." Soon after, Roman and The Usos came up for their scheduled match against New Day.

The match kicked off with Kofi taking some of the early offense from the heels. Roman manhandled the former WWE Champion to prove his dominance.

Kofi finally made the hot tag to Big E who exploded into the match. The WWE Champion got to face off against the Universal Champion as fans failed to contain their excitement.

The two teams continued to trade big moves to entertain the WWE Universe. Bobby Lashley soon showed up to attack the men at ringside. A distracted Xavier Woods took a Spear from Roman to hand him another big win in 2021.

The match was fantastic, and the ending was well-booked. Lashley came out right in time to allow The Tribal Chief to pick up the win without hurting New Day’s value.

After the match, Lashley flattened The Head of the Table with a spear, leaving him lying before adding one last spear, this time to Big E through the timekeeper's position.

The All Mighty stood tall as the first segment of the night came to an end. This led to a Triple Threat Match between Big E, Roman, and Lashley later in the show.

