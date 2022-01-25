5 things WWE RAW got right before Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar takes his challenger lightly; Kevin Owens wins

WWE RAW booked an interesting go-home episode before Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley opened the show ahead of their WWE Championship bout at the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the creative team built tensions between Becky Lynch and Doudrop through a backstage segment. Things got out of hand as the latter attacked Lynch just days before their RAW Women's Championship match.

Alpha Academy tested RK-Bro's intelligence in a unique academic challenge on the show. Kevin Owens also challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship after pinning him last week.

The Miz's planned celebration for Maryse's birthday did not go too well as Edge and Beth Phoenix got back at the It Couple. They will meet in a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble.

All in all, the episode was interesting. Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on the episode before Royal Rumble.

#5. Brock Lesnar continued to take Bobby Lashley lightly on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley opened WWE RAW this week with a weigh-in. After a good interaction last week, WWE looked to make things more interesting before their title match on Saturday.

Lashley was up first, and he was announced at 273 pounds. Lesnar did not seem interested in the segment and wore jeans, cowboy boots, and a hat, weighing 286 pounds.

The All-Mighty lashed out at Lesnar for not taking the situation seriously. The Beast Incarnate laughed it off and put himself over before exiting the ring as Lashley looked on.

There was no need for a weigh-in since WWE doesn't function on weight classes. However, Lesnar's attitude helped put the opening segment over as it showed that he isn't afraid of his opponent.

Royal Rumble will give Lashley the opportunity of a lifetime to prove himself against the man he has been chasing forever. WWE must give him a good match even if he ends up on the losing end.

Lesnar's new character and attitude have helped build fans' interest. It will be interesting to see how he treats Lashley in the ring at Royal Rumble.

