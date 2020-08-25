5 things WWE RAW got right after SummerSlam (August 24, 2020)

WWE SummerSlam was one of the better WWE pay-per-views of the year. At the pay-per-view, a new RAW Women’s Champion was crowned. However, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, retained his title at the event, and he had a few words to say to his challenger during this week’s show.

The Street Profits were able to defeat Andrade and Angel Garza to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships, and Montez Ford was able to defeat Garza once again on this week’s show.

Bobby Lashley lost an arm-wrestling contest against Apollo Crews, but he will still get a shot at the United States Championship at WWE Payback.

During the show, Shayna Baszler found an unlikely tag team partner in Nia Jax, who will challenge The Golden Role Models for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Payback.

Keith Lee made his RAW debut, while Dominik Mysterio teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio, to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag team match.

In this article, we will look at five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW right after SummerSlam.

#5 Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax unite on WWE RAW

Bayley was set for a match against Shayna Baszler on this week’s WWE RAW and came out with Sasha Banks by her side. Before the two women could compete, Nia Jax appeared to make her presence felt once again after teasing a rivalry with Baszler.

The Queen of Spades seemed much more superior than The Role Model in the ring and kept taking her down with big strikes. Banks provided the distraction that helped the SmackDown Women’s Champion to gain control.

While the action was heating up, Jax decided to get involved and took out Baszler, drawing a disqualification. While The Irresistible Force targeted Baszler first, she quickly turned her attention to Bayley and Banks.

Baszler and Jax stood united, which forced The Golden Role Models to retreat.

This was an odd segment, but it could help the RAW roster. Baszler and Jax seem to have their eyes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which means Asuka doesn’t have to worry about The Golden Role Models for some time.

The team of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott is still being built up, and they could get an opportunity for the title at a later date.