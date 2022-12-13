5 Things WWE RAW got right this week: Big win for former women's champion, top star suspended

On the third last episode of WWE RAW in 2022, fans witnessed a fantastic show with decent storytelling and top-tier wrestling. Several highlights emerged from the action-packed show.

Monday Night RAW featured two #1 Contender's Matches. Alexa Bliss faced Bayley to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's Women's Championship. In the main event, Seth Rollins fought Bobby Lashley for a future opportunity at Austin Theory's WWE US Title.

Elsewhere on the card, Solo Sikoa faced Elias, who had set out to seek revenge for his injured friend Matt Riddle. Dexter Lumis and The Miz agreed to meet each other in a ladder match with significant monetary implications next week.

Let's look at five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 Alexa Bliss is the new #1 Contender for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss scored a massive pinfall victory over Bayley.

In the opening match of the evening, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to get one step closer to the RAW Women's Championship. Damage CTRL's leader missed the turnbuckle, allowing her opponent to capitalize and hit the Twisted Bliss for the three-count.

The Goddess is the next contender for The EST's championship. This is a new sight as Bianca Belair and Bayley have fought over the top women's title on the red brand for several months. The win was Bliss's ticket back into the upper card and possibly a future title run.

Fans seem to be invested in the former women's champion. Thus, pushing Bliss into the spotlight becomes an understandable move.

Furthermore, the massive loss freed Bayley, who could revisit her impending feud with Becky Lynch. After all, The Man ran interference during the Number One Contender's match to take Dakota Kai and IYO SKY out of the mix, leaving The Role Model to fend for herself.

#4 WWE nailed the Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss tease

Although her win was a huge deal, the most significant highlight was the drama in Bliss's post-match celebration. Following a hard-fought victory over Bayley, The Goddess came face-to-face with the RAW Women's Champion.

Out of mutual respect and their history as allies, Belair offered a handshake to her next challenger. However, before Little Miss Bliss could shake the champion's hands, Bray Wyatt's firefly logo flashed on the TV screen. A seemingly bewitched Bliss set up The EST for Sister Abigail only to immediately let go.

The Goddess was surprised and troubled. It didn't look as if she was in her senses. If the intention was to scare Belair, she succeeded because her challenger's inexplicable actions baffled the champ.

This wasn't the first time we saw Wyatt's logo flash on our screens while Bliss was around. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion has also attempted to execute Sister Abigail. However, it was the brewing drama that had fans talking.

Belair wasn't ready for Sister Abigail, and she seemed confused. If Bray Wyatt plays more of his games, Bliss may become the next WWE RAW Women's Champion. Furthermore, the several teases are bound to lead to massive revelations, and fans can't wait to see the payoff.

#3 The Judgment Day continues to build momentum

They continue to build momentum.

Survivor Series: WarGames wasn't a memorable night for Judgment Day. AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor, the group's leader, in a high-stakes singles bout. Rhea Ripley was on the losing end of the Women's WarGames match. In the lead-up to the show in Boston, the faction was booked poorly too.

However, recent weeks have seen a good change in fortunes for RAW's top faction. They picked up right where they left off last week. Dominik Mysterio defeated Akira Tozawa in the previous edition of RAW. This week, Mysterio, Balor, and Damian Priest defeated Tozawa and The Street Profits in a six-man tag match.

Although the victory came at the expense of some blue mist on Mysterio's face, Rhea Ripley also scored a vital pinfall victory over Asuka, continuing to impress fans and putting the locker room on notice. Judgment Day is steadily gaining momentum and building steam.

They don't have an effective program at the moment. However, the increase in momentum should mean that all members have substantial roles to play in their respective Rumble matches.

#2 Kevin Owens and Elias' tease was also interesting

Kevin Owens delivered quite a few Stunners on RAW.

Elias was out to avenge his injured friend, Matt Riddle. The latter was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown by Solo Sikoa, and The Original Bro will be out of action for more than a month. The Drifter knew that odds would be stacked against him, so he tried to ally with Kevin Owens.

KO brought up his notorious history with Ezekiel, who had caused the Prizefighter some serious mental trauma. However, Elias reassured him that he and his younger brother were two different people. Owens appeared to consider the former NXT star's offer but walked away.

After Sikoa picked up a victory over Elias, The Enforcer continued his onslaught. Wrapping a steel chair around his neck, The Bloodline member was about to put another RAW star on the shelf before Owens ran down to avert disaster. The former Universal Champion struck the former NXT North American Champion with a Stunner.

It seemed like he had established an alliance with Elias, but The Drifter also received a Stunner. This was a masterpiece in storytelling. KO doesn't want any allies, but he'd need some if he hopes to conquer The Bloodline. It was nice to see Ezekiel's name brought up on television again, too.

It'd be interesting to see where this Elias-KO angle leads. Could this see the return of Ezekiel? Will The Drifter stab Owens in the back to seek revenge for his younger brother? The possibilities are endless.

#1 Bobby Lashley was fired at the end of WWE RAW

The top match of the night was the brutal war between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to determine the next contender for the WWE US Title. The two fierce rivals gave it everything they had. However, Rollins countered a Spear into the Pedigree to secure the pinfall and get a step closer to reclaiming his championship.

However, The All Mighty was livid with the decision. He had Speared The Visionary and would've won the match-up if it weren't for a sloppy two-count. The 45-year-old veteran furiously yelled at the referee in the aftermath. Lashley shoved another incoming official, mistakingly assuming it was Rollins.

The drama caused Adam Pearce to enter the ring to restore order. However, Lashley shoved Pearce to the ring canvas, leading to the WWE official firing the All Mighty. In the show's closing moments, the former champion was left stunned.

This was a different, intriguing cliffhanger ending. The firing protected Lashley and lessened the damage incurred by the loss to Rollins. Many expected Brock Lesnar to return to cost his rival another vital win, but WWE took a completely unexpected direction that has raised multiple questions.

How will Bobby Lashley retaliate in the coming weeks for his firing? Will he interfere in the upcoming US Title match? Furthermore, where does this leave his impending rivalry with The Beast Incarnate? It was always good to have the fans thinking at the end of a show, and WWE accomplished that this week.

