5 things WWE RAW got right this week - The Fiend possesses a former Champion; Superstar denied entry into the Royal Rumble

Goldberg was scheduled to appear on The Dirt Sheet, hosted by The Miz and John Morrison, on WWE RAW this week. While some fans were excited to see what Goldberg had planned for the segment, WWE relied on the good old bait-and-switch policy to take the segment forward.

Shayna Baszler competed in another match against Mandy Rose during WWE RAW, while Charlotte Flair competed against Peyton Royce. Randy Orton appeared in a segment to talk about the injuries he suffered last week and blamed The Fiend for what happened.

Apart from that, Ricochet and RETRIBUTION got a couple of big matches during RAW, while Alexa Bliss competed against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match.

After watching what happened on RAW this week, let’s take a look at the 5 things WWE got right during the show.

#5 Riddle teams up with The Lucha House Party against The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Riddle was confronted by The Hurt Business backstage on WWE RAW. The former NXT Tag Team Champion tried to play it nicely, before passing a remark toward Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty attacked Riddle’s foot and injured it with a stomp.

Riddle partnered with The Lucha House Party later on, to take on Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business was dominant at first, but the rift between Alexander and Benjamin forced them on the back foot.

The All-Mighty took matters into his own hands and brought his team back into the contest. MVP wasn’t too pleased watching the RAW Tag Team Champions quarrel during the match, and talked them into getting in focus again.

The Original Bro no-sold his foot injury after he got into the ring late in the match, and almost picked up the victory for his team. Gran Metalik made his way into the ring but was outdone by the United States Champion who picked up the victory on WWE RAW for The Hurt Business.

Riddle caught Lashley with a kick before bailing, to keep their rivalry alive. This was a solid match that allowed WWE RAW to further build on the rift between the members of The Hurt Business. While there seems to be no solid reason why Alexander would argue with Benjamin, it seems like MVP has some plan for the faction.

Riddle remains in the United States Championship picture despite the loss, and it seems like WWE may give him a shot at the title at the Royal Rumble to keep him out of the 30-man match, that will likely see the return of Seth Rollins.