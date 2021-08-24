5 things WWE RAW after SummerSlam got right: Bobby Lashley confronted; top tag team breaks up

WWE RAW after SummerSlam kicked off with the new United States and Women’s Champions. Damian Priest defeated Sheamus for the United States title, while Charlotte Flair became the RAW Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship at the pay-per-view as well.

Karrion Kross was scheduled for a match on this week’s RAW after losing his NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at TakeOver 36. Fans will need to wait and see if Kross has moved to the main roster full-time or not.

The divide between The Miz and John Morrison got bigger, while Eva Marie and Duodrop had a fallout backstage.

Five things WWE got right on RAW after SummerSlam.

#5 WWE RAW kicked off with a big tag team match after SummerSlam

MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley were the first men to come out on RAW after SummerSlam. Lashley injured Goldberg to win the match and then punished Gage Goldberg to draw more heat towards himself.

MVP claimed that Lashley had no idea that Gage jumped him from behind at SummerSlam and said The All Mighty would have done the same thing to anyone else.

The two men were interrupted by the brand new United States Champion Damian Priest on RAW. The Archer of Infamy called the two superstars out for insulting Goldberg and the WWE Universe before challenging Lashley to a match.

Lashley attacked Priest, but the United States Champion fired back and sent them to the back for a quick change of gear. The match between the two heavyweights took off on RAW, and Lashley dominated early.

Priest fired back with a few strikes of his own before Sheamus came in to cause a disqualification. Drew McIntyre ran in to make the save, leading to a tag team match on RAW.

McIntyre and Priest controlled the match for some time and punished The Celtic Warrior. Lashley showed off his strength again and sent Priest headfirst into the ring post twice to weaken him.

The two teams exchanged some excellent moves before McIntyre dominated Lashley for some time. The All Mighty left Sheamus on his own in the ring, allowing McIntyre to hit the Claymore for the win.

RAW needed a big match to kick things off after SummerSlam. The creative team did well to build this tag team match early to get the party started. Sheamus and Priest both seem to have their eyes on the WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see who becomes Lashley’s first challenger after Goldberg.

