5 things WWE should do after Brock Lesnar leaves

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.34K // 02 Aug 2018, 10:29 IST

It looks almost certain that WWE's Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, is set to leave the WWE after SummerSlam, where he will defend his title against Roman Reigns. Lesnar is reportedly booked for three shows - the RAW go-home show of SummerSlam, SummerSlam, and the RAW after SummerSlam.

Since re-signing with the WWE in 2012, Lesnar has gone on to have several achievements, including ending The Undertaker's "Streak", and also becoming the longest-reigning WWE Champion in the modern era.

The entire WWE landscape is set to change after Lesnar leaves the company as the WWE will embark on a new direction, which will most likely see Roman Reigns as the "face" of the WWE.

But, what are the other things the WWE should do post-Lesnar? Here are 5 things WWE should do after Brock Lesnar leaves:

#1 Universal Championship Open Challenge every week

Brock Lesnar has defended the Universal title just five times this year, which is a shocking number considering how the title is the most important title in the WWE.

John Cena, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles have all issued Open Challenges during their reigns as US or Intercontinental champions, and adding an Open Challenge to the most prestigious belt in the WWE will only add more value to the Universal Championship and to RAW.

With the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre all waiting in the wings to be at the top of the card, there could be several great match-ups for the Universal Championship.

Add to that list a returning Dean Ambrose, and maybe NXT stars like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, or Tommaso Ciampa, and that's a roster filled with future Universal Champions!

