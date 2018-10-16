5 Things WWE Should Do At Evolution to Make It a Memorable Event

WWE Evolution

We are less than a month away from the first ever all women's pay per view, WWE Evolution. For the past two years, WWE has been emphasizing how important the women are in the company and how they can be role models to young girls around the world.

Earlier this year WWE held its first-ever women's Royal Rumble match while at WrestleMania women competed in a Battle Royal thus competing as equals at the event as their male counterparts.

WWE has already announced some big names for the pay-per-view with Trish Stratus and Lita coming out of retirement. For the event, Ronda Rousey will defend her Women's Championship against Nikki Bella.

With so many legendary names and matches confirmed for the event, here are five things WWE should do at Evolution to make it a memorable event.

#5 Turn Asuka into the dominant force she once was

Asuka

There was a time when Asuka was considered to be the most dangerous woman on the planet. The Empress Of Tomorrow ran through the competition on NXT, holding on to the NXT Women's Title for over 500 days before relinquishing the title due to injury.

Her time on the main roster has been interesting, to say the least, but this is caused due to a loss of momentum after being defeated by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year. That loss saw Asuka fall down the pecking order in the company and the Superstar lost to Carmela too.

Asuka's dominance came to a screeching halt with WWE focusing on Charlotte Flair and building a rivalry between her and Becky Lynch. It seems like they were confused about how to book Asuka.

At Evolution, the company should right their wrongs and once again book Asuka as the dominant force that she once was.

