5 Things WWE Should Do Before 2018 Is Over

Rishikesh Kisku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
685   //    23 Oct 2018, 16:39 IST

WWE Superstars
WWE Superstars

As a global phenomenon WWE continues to push out content and accumulate talent at a record pace. As part of this growth, there are new and interesting angles and storylines along the way. That said, the company is also in a position to make changes or evolve their product from where it is to where it could be moving in 2019.

While a number of things have taken place from a programming standpoint one has to wonder what changes could be made moving forward, who and what could be affected, and when could we anticipate it happening. With 2018 drawing to a close there are a few things that could be explored. If these changes were to happen it they should happen soon.

Here are the 5 things WWE should do before this year is over.

#5 Revisit an NXT invasion angle with the main roster

The Undisputed Era
The Undisputed Era

One of the hottest angles that took place in WWE over the last decade happened a few years ago, and it actually involved a number of talent currently on the roster. You may recall the Nexus angle, where a group of men from the NXT roster engaged in a feud with the top talent. One of the men at the time was John Cena.

It could be argued that something similar took place a few years later with the emergence of the Shield. Their group attacks on a number of main roster superstars were similar to those of the Nexus, but that was on a much smaller scale.

It would be quite interesting to see whether or not something similar could be done to end 2018, creating a hot angle moving into the new year, whether it's the Undisputed Era crashing the ring or other NXT talent banding together in search of their shot at the brass ring.

