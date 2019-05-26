5 things WWE should learn from AEW Double or Nothing

Sripad
26 May 2019

AEW is here and WWE need to act quick!

WWE and AEW are officially at war now and things are just getting started. All Elite Wrestling's first ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing was a success and fans loved each and everything on the show.

Without a question, everything was straight away compared to WWE as they are the biggest promotion in pro-wrestling. And to be honest, a lot of the things AEW did at Double or Nothing were much better than what WWE have been doing recently.

Here are 5 things WWE can learn from All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing:

#5. Give (some) creative control to the wrestlers

One thing AEW proved to the world today is that the roster they have is not just talented in the ring but also creative. Each and every one of them showed their creative side on the show and the top stars, who handled the whole thing, made the whole show exciting.

While it will be difficult for them to keep up at the same level once the weekly shows start, they have shown that they can deliver it when needed. The amount of in-ring knowledge they have is so vast that the possibilities are endless.

The same can be achieved at WWE as well but the management is not willing to hand any sort of creative control to the superstars. From matches to even the promos, everything in the WWE is scripted right now.

With everything almost at the same pace and wavelength, the majority of the WWE Universe knows what is going to happen. But when the superstars have the control, things can be done differently and even if the result of the match is the same, the fans would not feel let down by what they have witnessed inside the ring.

From Cody Rhodes' idea of split-personality gimmick to Moxley's idea of more Asylum matches – these are things WWE should have considered but didn't. Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan have been helping out with the promos recently and both of them have been brilliant!

