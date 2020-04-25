Championships were defended and legends returned

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting episode but felt weird in a few ways. A lot of that had to do with the main event segment, which saw Triple H celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE.

It saw the progression of the tag team divisions, including a solid title match to top it off. As for the other matches and segments, the objective was to build to Money in the Bank 2020 and we saw a couple of qualifying matches as well.

We're getting closer to the MITB PPV and the ladder match is the one beginning to take shape. While the field hasn't been fully set, we know that there's a Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt and a SmackDown Women's title match between Bayley and Tamina.

Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into it.

#5 The main event was extremely improvised

What came of this interaction?

We were a bit surprised that SmackDown had wrapped up almost entirely with just 20 minutes to go. It left a lot of time for the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration, which we expected a bit more of.

However, there were a few good moments. There was the return of 4-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. There were also a lot of funny moments, including Michaels bringing up the infamous 'Katie Vick' segment, and roasting The Game for his heavy WrestleMania defeat record (a record that Michaels isn't too far from himself). Then there were Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and Road Dogg facetiming Triple H.

It was clear that the segment was completely improvised, including the special Vince McMahon appearance where he praised Triple H before roasting him and throwing the two best friends out of the show.