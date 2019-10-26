5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Wild Card rule still in play; next Superstars pushed

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez at Dominik's side

This week's SmackDown Live, which was the Blue brand's go-home show for Crown Jewel, was all about the Saudi Arabia PPV. We had a few segments and matches involving SmackDown's women Superstars, but the show was mainly about hyping up the Saudi Arabia PPV.

WWE hinted at various things during the show, which included two Superstars who could get a push, the Wild Card rule still being in place, and the revival of a popular gimmick.

Let's take a look at 5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown:

#5 Wild Card rule still in play

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez with Mysterio's son Dominick

WWE's Wild Card rule, which allowed Superstars from RAW to move to SmackDown for one night, and vice versa, was introduced earlier this year, to bring back fans who had moved away from the product.

Many fans thought that the Wild Card rule ended with WWE's SmackDown moving to FOX and the two brands on different networks. But, it seems that the last remnants of the Wild Card rule still exist, albeit in a hidden manner.

Rey Mysterio, who is the mouthpiece of WWE's latest Superstar, Cain Velasquez, was drafted to RAW in this year's WWE Draft. But, Mysterio has appeared on SmackDown to be at Velasquez's side ahead of the former UFC Superstar's WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel, when he faces off against Brock Lesnar.

Mysterio and his son Dominick were both on this week's SmackDown, as Dominick, Mysterio and Velasquez were all attacked by Lesnar on the blue brand.

But, it is only Mysterio who still seems to be in a different brand to the one he's been drafted in. WWE did not involve Rusev, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley - who are all part of RAW - in the segment featuring Team Flair and Team Hogan this past week on SmackDown, as the legends hyped up their Crown Jewel match.

