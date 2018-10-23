5 things WWE subtly told us on the last episode of Monday Night Raw (22 October 2018)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.62K // 23 Oct 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Get well soon Roman!

The Team at Sportskeeda wishes Roman Reigns a speedy recovery in his fight against Leukemia.

Roman Reigns came out during the start of Raw, and shocked everyone with his revelation about battling Leukemia, and it gave him a lot of positive response from the WWE Universe.

The fans were booing him when he made his way down the ramp, but were all praises when he left the ring and joined his Shield brothers at the top of the ramp. #ThankYouRoman was the hashtag that everyone used to show their appreciation for 'The Big Dog'.

We also saw Paul Heyman come to the ring and present his client's case to the WWE Universe, and this wasn't the only great thing that happened at the show, because DX cut a promo against 'The Brothers Of Destruction' before they got interrupted by The Undertaker and Kane, who cut a chilling promo of their own.

While some of us were shocked at the end of the show, the fact that The Shield broke up is a good business decision, and appended below are my points on why WWE probably did that, along with other great things the company told us during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Ronda retains the Women's Championship

We have seen a lot of wrestlers come out to the ring and sign their respective match contracts for a pay-per-view, however, this time we did see Ronda Rousey come out and ask Nikki Bella to come inside the ring to sign the contract for their match at WWE Evolution, and make it official.

'The Fearless' wrestler tried to play down the women's champion by mentioning her mother, and also slapped her, but 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' left with just the words, "I will end you".

This is an indication that the women's champion will tear down her opponent and retain the championship in the process.

1 / 5 NEXT