5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possibly great news about Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, Returning superstar set to lose title match?

Welcome to this week's episode of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2022. There was a good main event between Seth Rollins and Randy Orton in a WrestleMania 31 rematch. Rollins won following interference from The Alpha Academy.

It was a good episode of the red brand before Elimination Chamber and seemingly tied up the loose ends before the show in Saudi Arabia. This Saturday, the WWE stars will be across the world with several matches having direct WrestleMania implications.

This is what WWE subtly told us on this week's episode:

#5. Does Brock Lesnar's appearance on RAW indicate a possibly positive outcome for Elimination Chamber?

Brock Lesnar has been well-received by fans ever since his babyface turn and his more laidback, authentic persona. There's a lot to love about it, but the recent booking of Lesnar has made some fans skeptical.

While the WrestleMania clash against Roman Reigns was always inevitable, the idea of him losing the WWE title, winning the Royal Rumble, only to enter the Elimination Chamber immediately after makes little sense.

It seems to be the company teasing a champion vs. champion match - something they've done numerous times before. It's clear - if Brock Lesnar wins at Elimination Chamber, then the WrestleMania main event will be a champion vs. champion, title vs. title bout.

No matter how much one loves Lesnar, the idea of both world titles being in one match doesn't sit well with fans, and for good reason. It takes away a big spot from RAW stars who have been working hard all year long, and it also reinforces the idea that there are only truly two top superstars in WWE.

This week, there was a stand-off between the Elimination Chamber competitors, with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley cutting a less-than-convincing promo vowing to put The Beast Incarnate down and out inside the Elimination Chamber.

The segment ended with Lesnar standing tall and taking a selfie of a hurt Austin Theory. It was hilarious, and it also indicated the possibility that Brock Lesnar won't be walking out of the Elimination Chamber with the win. One can only hope that Lashley retains or another star from the red brand walks out with the WWE title.

As of now, it's hard to imagine who could win apart from Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins is an obvious strong candidate, but nothing recently has indicated that he will walk into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

