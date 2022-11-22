5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Survivor Series: 6-Time champion set to return after 4 months, popular babyface treated badly due to backstage heat? (November 21, 2022)

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Survivor Series. As the title suggests, this was the go-home episode before Survivor Series WarGames, and the stage has been set for what we expect to be an epic premium live event.

The episode of RAW itself was, unfortunately, not so epic. While it started well, the pace fell off, marking one of the weaker episodes in the Triple H era of WWE.

However, putting the criticism aside, these were some of the things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week:

#5. No reveal in the main event of RAW was by design - and what it could mean for WarGames

The main event of RAW was one of the better parts of the show. Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in a match that would determine which team would have the advantage at WarGames.

Just to provide context - the advantage at WarGames means that one team will get to send their second member out before the other team. In this case, Damage CTRL will have the advantage as Ripley defeated Asuka in a solid match.

However, what was disappointing was that there was no reveal about who the fifth member of Women's Champion Bianca Belair's team was. While Candice LeRae was a favorite, she would have been announced by now if it was her.

Given that we have to wait until this Saturday to find out, it seemed to be a subtle hint that 6-time women's champion Becky Lynch will likely return after four months away.

#4. Has Mustafa Ali done something to rub people the wrong way backstage?

Mustafa Ali is always on the receiving end of a loss or a beatdown. While he gets a good showing, he hardly ever wins. He was supposed to be Seth Rollins' US Title opponent, but he has been casually dumped aside in favor of Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

Last week, Ali suffered defeat after defeat - including one on SmackDown to Ricochet. He lost to Theory this week, who eventually called out Bobby Lashley to confront him. Lashley obliged, and when it became clear to the 25-year-old Austin Theory that he couldn't outpower him, he ran away.

While Theory escaped, Ali, for some reason, was still in the gorilla position. Lashley beat him down and applied the Hurt Lock on him. The position Ali is in right now isn't to get sympathy. He is being used as a superstar who can repeatedly take a beating.

While it is admittedly speculation, superstars are rarely treated this way unless they have some backstage heat. Perhaps it has to do with him previously asking for his release?

#3. Finn Balor could be in a prime position to win at Survivor Series

Finn Balor hasn't had a good showing recently. This week, Judgment Day lost to The Brawling Brutes. Since Balor has mainly been on the receiving end of beatdowns lately, it seems to be a big hint that he will beat AJ Styles again at Survivor Series WarGames.

Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim (now Michin) may not even be at ringside, and if that is so, then expect Balor to overcome his rival AJ Styles.

#2. Why WWE booked The Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes on RAW

Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day is the type of match you would expect to see on a show like Survivor Series. Instead, we got it on RAW this week. So why did it happen?

For one, WWE likely wanted to hype up The Brawling Brutes as legitimate opponents to The Bloodline. It was best to build them up at Judgment Day's expense.

If Finn Balor defeats AJ Styles on Saturday, then it may not matter, anyway.

#1. The subtle dig at Sami Zayn that bothered Kevin Owens

There was a very subtle moment on the show that went unnoticed, where Sheamus vowed to make sure that Sami Zayn c**ps his "Ucey pants." Kevin Owens looked at him, and he wasn't happy.

Last week, Owens' confrontation with Zayn on SmackDown made for a tense moment. It also seemed to be planting the seeds for their eventual reunion. The reunion is undoubtedly happening - it's just a matter of when.

