5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible reason why Brock Lesnar returned, former US Champion teased as Pat McAfee's SummerSlam opponent?

Welcome to another edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. We are two weeks away from Money in the Bank 2022, and the build-up to the premium live special continued.

This week was centered around Roman Reigns vs. Riddle, but the biggest headline came because it was announced that Vince McMahon would appear on SmackDown a day after he stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO. We'll get into that a bit later, but here's what WWE subtly told us on the blue brand heading into Money in the Bank 2022:

#5. The reason why we're getting another Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud

Unfortunately, we're going to have another Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud this summer. After his victory over Riddle in an epic contest, there were eight minutes to spare for the show to end. Naturally, this sets up a return and given that it was in Minneapolis, Lesnar's hometown, it seemed like a perfect fit.

But why did the feud get resumed again? One simple reason is Randy Orton's unavailability. You may have read some reports in the last few days stating that the WWE legend Randy Orton is out of action for the rest of 2022 (not officially confirmed) due to nagging back issues. He was reportedly slated to face Reigns at SummerSlam, but Lesnar is now the backup opponent.

#4. Pat McAfee's next opponent teased on SmackDown?

This week on SmackDown, Happy Corbin didn't have the last laugh. However, after his defeat, he went and confronted Pat McAfee on commentary for berating him and coming up with derogatory nicknames.

McAfee simply laughed at him, insulted him and sent him away. Corbin will bide his time and, in all likeliness, we're going to see McAfee back in the ring in time for SummerSlam this year. It makes sense to have him on as he helped generate a lot of buzz for his bout at WrestleMania 38 against Theory.

This was a match subtly hinted at on SmackDown last night.

#3. What the Natalya-Ronda Rousey feud is based on

Ronda Rousey wasn't on SmackDown. Last week, Natalya got the better of her by applying the sharpshooter. The feud now has a simple theme - which is the deadliest submission in WWE history? Since it's clear that Natalya has zero chance of dethroning Rousey, the story to build anticipation is whether she can be the first person to make the SmackDown Women's Champion tap.

There isn't much to base a story on, but we can't blame WWE since there is little credibility to Natalya's challenge.

#2. What was the reason for Vince McMahon's bizarre appearance?

Vince McMahon appeared in the opening segment of SmackDown this week. It was so brief that if you tuned in even three minutes late to the show, you might have missed the segment.

Ultimately, all McMahon did was send a four-word message while ignoring the allegations. It seemed like a move to pop the ratings, as well as McMahon's way of subtly saying that the show will always go on regardless of what happens.

#1. Madcap Moss puts it all to rest

Bigger and better things await Madcap Moss. He got the last laugh as he defeated Happy Corbin to seemingly end their rivalry. It was a great way to do it and Moss continues to improve weekly, while the crowd continues to show him the respect he deserves for the work he has put in.

It's great to see him getting recognition and the win was WWE's subtle way of indicating that the rivalry is done and dusted. The clip from above shows that Madcap Moss will be moving on to bigger and better things. Will it be the summer of Moss?

