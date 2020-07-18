Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was the go-home show to Extreme Rules 2020 and while it wasn't as good as RAW, there was some decent storyline progression.

We'll be skipping the Jeff Hardy-Sheamus bit of the show since it was just a small backstage segment, but it's going to be interesting to see how their story plays out, even if we're not fans of the storyline, as a whole.

Either way, there were quite a few points to note from the Men's, Women's, and Tag Team divisions. Let's jump right into it!

#5. Will New Day's SmackDown tag team title reign go crashing through a table?

A solid opener

Cesaro faced Big E in a solid opener on SmackDown. The story between The New Day and Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura has been that the latter has had their number for a while now. They've picked up wins over The New Day and this week, Cesaro defeated Big E to earn the right to choose the stipulation for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules.

They revealed backstage after the match that they're going to have a tables match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. It's an interesting stipulation and Michael Cole pointed out to the fact that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have The New Day's number.

While a win for Cesaro would normally guarantee The New Day a win, we could see the story of Cesaro & Nakamura's dominance continuing. With John Morrison and The Miz out of the picture and The Usos out for the foreseeable future, WWE needs to establish another top team on SmackDown.

With rumors of Vince McMahon not being convinced about Cesaro and Nakamura as singles stars, the makeshift tag team could benefit from the lack of names on SmackDown.