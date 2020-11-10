5 Things WWE subtly told us on WWE RAW this week- Major spoiler for Survivor Series, Two tag teams to split up?

WWE RAW is not a piece of complex literature, it is not Fyodor Dostoevsky's 'Crime and Punishment' where a lot of things are said between the lines. But at the same time, because of the large volume of content over the length of three hours, many things are inferred during the course of WWE RAW, that the viewer may miss unless he/she is expressly looking for the same.

Here are five things that were subtly told to us on WWE RAW this week, that you may have certainly picked up on as well. Leave us a comment and let us know if there are things in this article that we may have missed out on, that were unsaid but implied during the course of WWE RAW.

#5 Will The New Day lose the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships before Survivor Series?

There's not one, not two, but three teams that could technically take down The New Day to become the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. You have The Hurt Business of course, but Miz and Morrison have also thrown their hats into the ring for a chance at becoming the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. And how can you discount the babyface and heel dynamic of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who are likely to team up based on their interaction this week?

It is almost a certainty that The Street Profits will not face The New Day at Survivor Series because it doesn't make sense to have two super popular teams square off, in a babyface vs. babyface contest, really. You need some element of heat before going into a match and honestly, The Hurt Business vs. The Street Profits could be a very interesting contest indeed, if the right story's told.