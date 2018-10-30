5 Things WWE told us on Crown Jewel's go-home episode of Monday Night Raw

Burn It Down!

This week Monday Night Raw emanated from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it was the go-home episode for the red brand before they hold the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

The company has been under hot water for holding the show on 2nd November after the events that transpired in the country. WWE first stated that they are 'monitoring the situation' and now it is sure that they will be holding the show to complete their 10-year multi-million dollar deal. The show has some veterans performing in tag team action, as well as a Battle Royal.

Braun Strowman won the battle royal last year, and this year he is involved in the Universal Championship Match with Brock Lesnar. This week the company tried everything in their power to hype the matches at the show, and some of them were worth the time on the show, the others fell blatant and didn't entice fans to be involved in the show or the event in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

While the segments weren't worthwhile, here are 5 things that WWE told us on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw:

#5 Nia Jax will be a heel

Nia Jax was involved in a backstage altercation with Ember Moon. When the two were involved in a match, Tamina Snuka walked down to the ring, and the two cousin sisters had a stare down before the daughter of Jimmy 'Fly' Snuka left the ring, and Nia Jax picked up the win.

This staredown may look like a normal one, but it seems like Nia Jax will become a heel in the process as Ronda Rousey is performing well as a babyface. The company would want to have a babyface versus heel match instead of a babyface versus babyface because that doesn't give the storyline or feud any value.

