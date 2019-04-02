5 Things WWE told us on the RAW before WrestleMania

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.55K // 02 Apr 2019, 08:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A massive disappointment coming at WrestleMania?

The go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 35 was a little disappointing, to say the least. The show started off with the whimper but did get a lot better as it went along, especially after the Rousey, Flair and Lynch segment.

Let's analyze RAW and see what WWE told us ahead of WrestleMania 35.

#5 Kurt Angle could put Baron Corbin over at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle may not win at WrestleMania

This one won't come as a total surprise since it's Kurt Angle's final match. Although fans could want a feelgood last Mania moment for Kurt Angle, it makes more sense to have the younger Baron Corbin over. Corbin has a ton of potential and has the unique ability to generate hatred from the WWE Universe.

With Corbin beating Mysterio on RAW, it won't be a surprise if he leaves WrestleMania with the biggest win of his career.

#4 Mystery WrestleMania opponents for The Revival?

The Revival

The Revival have beat Aleister Black and Ricochet in a fantastic contest on WWE RAW. This leaves Dawson and Wilder free for WrestleMania and we know they will be defending their titles on the show - with their match replacing the SmackDown Women's title match after Charlotte won the title. It looks like The Revival could have a pair of mystery opponents at the Show of Shows.

The Wrestling Observer website actually hinted at this before RAW:

"It will not be (unless things change tomorrow) The Revival vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet at WrestleMania. Right now that match on Raw is designed to build to a different title defense and have a way to get a new program going. The Revival's title defense was added to the show on Tuesday to replace the Smackdown women's title match."

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement