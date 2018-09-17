5 things you can expect from tonight's RAW

Brock Lesnar destroyed Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Hell in a Cell is all wrapped up now. It had its ups and downs. Now, WWE needs to plan for their next Pay Per Views - The Super Show-Down in Melbourne, the first ever all-women PPV Evolution, and Survivor Series. The card for the Super Show Down is already scheduled. This includes a very high profile match between The Undertaker and Triple H. The build to this feud so far has been brilliant. WWE even teased a Shawn Michaels return during one of its episodes when the Hall of Famer stood across The Undertaker.

However, WWE is still lagging behind in building up other stories. Matches like the six-man tag team match involving The Shield and The Dogs Of War need some serious buildup. With just 3 episodes of RAW between Hell in a Cell and the Super Show-Down, let us see how WWE will be booking tonights RAW. With Brock Lesnar returning and Ronda Rousey retaining her championship in Hell in a Cell, the possibilities are almost endless.

#5 Return of the Intercontinental Championship open challenge

Seth Rollins is the intercontinental champion.

At Hell in a Cell 2018, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose challenged Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW tag team championship. But since Ambrose and Rollins lost their match clean, we can see Rollins reverting to his Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge. It was the most vital part of RAW and we sorely missed the IC title open challenge.

Since Rollins is preoccupied with the feud with Ziggler and McIntyre, there is a good chance of him losing the title to a new challenger. RAW needs a mid-card feud because the red brand did not feature a single mid-card feud in Hell in a Cell.

