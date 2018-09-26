5 things you can expect from tonight's SmackDown Live (25th September 2018)

We could be in for an exciting night

Smackdown Live has been on a roll after Wrestlemania. With the Super Showdown round the corner, one can expect this week's Smackdown live to revolve around the marquee matches at Australia.

Within a span of a month, WWE has three pay per views to cover. Hence every episode of WWE TV is very crucial.

RAW has been focusing on the only major feud they have at this moment - The Shield against the team of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

However, Smackdown Live has three marquee matches heading to Australia - the WWE championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, SD women's championship match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, No.1 contender's match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

With that being said, let us take a look at what one can expect from this week's Smackdown Live

#1 An all-out brawl during the contract signing

Samoa Joe was furious after his match at Hell in a Cell.

As Dean Ambrose once said, contract signings never go off well in WWE. The rivalry between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles is now at its peak and having these two in the same ring is bound to end in a massive brawl.

Joe was robbed off his victory at Hell in a Cell. So it is natural for him to have a desire to choke Styles out in the middle of the ring.

For Styles, this rivalry was all about defending his family. All things considered, it would be a huge shocker if this does not end with someone going through the contract table, or Styles choking out.

Styles and Joe is scheduled to have a " No disqualification, there must be a winner" match at the Super Showdown in Australia.

