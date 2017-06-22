5 things you did not know about Carmella

The Princess of Staten Island has had a very interesting road to the top.

by Riju Dasgupta

Carmella made history recently, with very underhanded means

Until a few days ago, she was just another name in the SmackDown Live women’s roster, with immense potential to succeed. Fast forward a few days, and she’s the talk of the Sports Entertainment world, having won the first ever Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, using underhand and sketchy tactics.

She became the biggest heel in the current sports entertainment landscape, by (in kayfabe) whitewashing everything that the women in WWE were working towards. This one angle has catapulted her to fame, and while she’s started well, we hope and long for WWE to give her a prolonged run a the top of the women's division.

After prolonged research of her interviews, background, and comments, we present five facts about Carmella that you probably didn't know yet.

#5 Byron Saxton helped perfect the Carmella gimmick

Believe it or not, Byron Saxton’s role was instrumental

Carmella was born Leah Van Dale and she received her wrestling name when she first arrived in NXT around three years ago. When she first heard the name ‘Carmella’, Leah thought of an Italian mob wife, and it was Byron Saxton who helped develop the gimmick.

Saxton suggested that she be billed from Staten Island because Sasha Banks was already from Boston. As Carmella revealed on the Lilian Garcia Podcast recently, he also suggested certain nuances like Carmella should look at her nails at all times. Thus Carmella was born, with the aid and assistance of the third SmackDown Live announcer.

Carmella also attributes Nikki Bella as being instrumental backstage in the SmackDown Live locker room, as a motivator who brought all the blue brand girls together. With their help, she has reached where she has today.