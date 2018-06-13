5 things you didn't know about Ronda Rousey

There are many things in Ronda's past that WWE hasn't brought to light

Ronda has overcome many struggles in her life and career

Ronda Rousey's life in the spotlight has been well-documented, the former UFC Champion was chosen for the Olympics team when she was just 17 years old before she then moved on to Strikeforce and then UFC, before she made her way over to WWE earlier this year.

Rousey has achieved the reputation for being the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" over the past few years but as she fights Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship this weekend, it's the perfect time to look back at some of the bigger obstacles that Rousey has overcome over the course of the past three decades.

#5 Ronda's mother used to wake her up to practice Judo techniques

Ronda Rousey's mother passed on all of her knowledge of the Judo business

Ronda Rousey was part of the Olympic Judo team when she was just 17 years old, and even though she lost the match at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Rousey still became the youngest judoka in the entire Games.

Rousey followed in her mother's footsteps since AnnMaria De Mars was the first American to win a World Judo Championship back in 1984 and she then started to train her daughter.

Rousey started training when she was just 11 years old and it was reported that her mother would wake her up at night to practice techniques and only allow her to return to sleep once she had locked in a submission or managed to escape one of her mothers.

This could be why Rousey looks like such a natural when she's grappling because her mother has been able to pass on all of her knowledge of the business to help her push forward and pursue her Olympic dreams.