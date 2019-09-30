5 things you probably didn't know about new RAW commentator Vic Joseph

Vic Joseph

As WWE welcomes the new era by revamping its three major shows, RAW, SmackDown and NXT, a lot of exciting changes await the WWE Universe. Although RAW is not getting the Fox Network slot like SmackDown, it's aiming to re-establish its dominance on the USA Network with a brand new logo, stage, theme and a fresh commentary team. Also there's Paul Heyman as the Executive Director for the brand.

Naturally, the WWE Universe is buzzing over these new changes and they are pretty hyped up regarding the inclusion of Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler in the RAW commentary team. While Maddin and the WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler, will serve as analysts, Vic Joseph will be replacing Michael Cole as the new play-by-play commentator for the Red Brand. Joseph previously worked on the show last month as a temporary replacement for Corey Graves.

WWE.com attributes the new lead commentator of RAW as, "someone who has experience navigating the Cleveland Browns’ famed 'Dawg Pound,' Joseph knows what it takes to perform in front of boisterous crowds, making him a perfect fit for WWE."

But if this is not enough, don't worry, we will provide some pretty interesting facts about Vic Joseph to help you get familiar with him.

#5 His stint at Cleveland Browns

Vic Joseph is an ardent follower of Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's own, Vic Joseph, came to prominence as a part of the Cleveland Browns' broadcast team. Simultaneously, he enjoyed a good run with the 92.3 The Fan FM. Joseph's work not only made him popular among the fans but also turned him into one of the mainstays of the Cleveland Browns Network.

Working for his favorite team in the beginning surely helped Joseph prepare for his future projects. His love for Cleveland Browns is aptly displayed in his social media profiles as well. Although he is not associated with the network anymore, Joseph often takes part in reviews or podcasts involving the team during the game season.

His energetic performance and his way of communicating with the football fans eventually paved his way into the sports entertainment industry. In no time, Vic Joseph was seen commentating in the independent wrestling circuits.

