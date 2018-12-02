5 things you didn't know about The Rock

The Rock smiles for his legion of fans.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be the most successful person in the history of professional wrestling.

Having his first match in the WWF at the 1996 Survivor Series, the Brahma Bull was the sole survivor of his team, with Jim Ross rightly describing the Blue Chipper as the next big star.

Within two years, Johnson would capture the WWF Championship, becoming one of the company's top heels, before being embraced by the fans in the summer of 1999.

Not just one of the biggest stars in wrestling, Johnson turned to acting in the early 2000s, and is now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, making millions with each film.

Despite his name being seemingly everywhere, there are still some parts of The Rock's life that fans may not be aware of.

Here are five things you (probably) didn't already know about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

#5. He's a smart guy

Rock as a student, and later giving a speech as a star.

Like many WWE Superstars, The Rock knows the importance of getting a good education before even considering entering the squared circle.

As every Superstar is aware, just one botched manoeuvre can mark the end of their career, and without some sort of qualifications to rely on, making ends meet could prove to be tough.

In 1995, Johnson graduated from the University of Miami, with a Bachelor of General Studies in Criminology and Physiology.

Now, obviously, Rock didn't incorporate his education in criminology to his wrestling career, as even a Sherlock Holmes-themed Samoan would be a difficult role for him to pull off.

His knowledge of physiology, though, has clearly paid off for the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, as the 46-year-old has kept himself in fantastic shape for his roles both in WWE and in Hollywood movies.

