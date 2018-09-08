5 Things You Didn't Know About The Rock

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 885 // 08 Sep 2018, 05:15 IST

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world today

The Rock is easily one of the most popular stars in WWE history. His incredible blend of charisma and wit made him a fan favourite. Later on, these same ingredients would also help him achieve Hollywood superstardom.

Very few wrestlers, if any, have managed to achieve the success that The Rock has had after leaving the WWE for Hollywood. Today he is one of the biggest Hollywood stars on the planet and was even named as the second highest paid actor in the world by Forbes in 2017.

But this does not mean that The Rock has been successful all throughout his life. 'The Great One' actually rose from very humble beginnings to become the global megastar that he is today.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 things that you did not know about The Rock.

#5. He was the first third-generation superstar in the WWE

The Rock was destined to be a wrestler.

Wrestling runs through The Rock's blood. As part of the legendary Anoa'i family, both Rock's father and grandfather were famous wrestlers. In the wrestling business, lineage plays a huge part and The Rock was certainly helped by his family's reputation in the industry.

In fact, he was the first third-generation superstar in WWE history. His maternal grandfather, 'Hgh Chief' Peter Maivia, was one of the most influential wrestling figures in Samoan history and was even a promoter of the NWA in Hawaii. His father, Rocky Johnson, was the first ever African-American to win the WWF Tag Team Championship along with Tony Atlas.

But the Johnson family's connection with the WWE does not end there. Even his cousins have been a big part of the WWE over the past several decades. Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna and Roman Reigns are some that you may know of.

