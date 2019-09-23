5 Things you didn't know about The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 584 // 23 Sep 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Street Profits are former NXT Tag Team Champions

The latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast featured an hour-long interview with The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

In NXT, the athletic duo have been involved in high-profile matches with tag teams including The Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons, while their greatest career moment to date came in June 2019 when they won the NXT Tag Team titles in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match at TakeOver: XXV.

On RAW, meanwhile, Dawkins and Ford have not yet competed in an official match for the brand but they have appeared in various backstage segments over the last few months with the likes of Booker T, Ric Flair and Seth Rollins.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things we learned from The Street Profits’ latest podcast appearance.

#5 How Angelo Dawkins felt about NXT stars overtaking him

In previous years, WWE’s up-and-coming Superstars have spent an average of 3-4 years in NXT before moving to RAW and SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss, for example, signed with WWE in May 2013 and became a member of the SmackDown roster in July 2016, while Baron Corbin began his developmental career in August 2012 and debuted on the main roster at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

Angelo Dawkins, in contrast, made his televised debut in June 2012 in a losing effort against Sami Zayn and went on to spend the next seven years in NXT, becoming one of the longest-serving Superstars with the brand.

Asked about possible frustrations that he faced during those seven years, Dawkins told Lilian Garcia that he never felt bitter when other Superstars would join NXT and move to the main roster before him (e.g. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens) because he knew that they had more in-ring experience than him.

He added that Booker T told him at the start of his career that his sports background before WWE did not count for much when it came to learning how to be a Superstar, and he understood that people would overtake him during his development.

1 / 5 NEXT