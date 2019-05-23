×
5 Things you didn't know about the WWE Performance Center

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    23 May 2019, 12:09 IST

Many of the top Superstars in WWE today started their journey in the company at the Performance Center.
Many of the top Superstars in WWE today started their journey in the company at the Performance Center.

Working to become a WWE Superstar is not an easy road.

Not only do you have to deal with the constant risk of injury, but even just being able to make it to WWE is a very rare thing. Most people who aim to one day make it to WWE, sadly won't get anywhere near the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

But for those who do, there is the company's Performance Center, a relatively new facility that aims to hone the skills of rookies before they make it to WWE TV.

The Center has been the host for countless rookies and whilst some never emerged to much, others have gone on to become some of the biggest Superstars in WWE today.

Here are five things you (probably) didn't know about the WWE Performance Center.

#5 There are special rings for highflyers

Kofi Kingston was very impressed by the special ring for highflyers when he tested the facilities in 2013.
Kofi Kingston was very impressed by the special ring for highflyers when he tested the facilities in 2013.

The WWE Performance Center may exist to create the next generation of Superstars, but this new roster comes in various shapes and sizes.

And for the next generation of high flying stars, the Performance Center comes equipped with a special ring for aerial assault.

Appropriately called the Aerial ring, the mat is a specially designed dense crash mat, similar to those used in movies.

This special ring allows young rookies to practice diving off the top rope and crashing onto their opponent without the risk of injury.

Speaking to WWE.com, Kofi Kingston was quick to give the ring special praise after trying out the facilities in 2013, describing the Aerial ring as "a highflier’s dream."

You know you've done well when you get praised by the reigning, defending WWE Champion.


