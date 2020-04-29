5 things you didn't know about WWE's female referee Aja Smith

Referee Aja Smith recently made her main roster debut on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW

Over the past year, there has been a lot of talk about female referees in WWE, since Jessika Carr seemingly paved the way for many other female referees to follow in her footsteps. Carr has already made the move up to the main roster, but it appears that there are some women already coming through the ranks in NXT and one of those is Aja Smith.

Last night on RAW, Aja stepped into the spotlight when he refereed the match between Bobby Lashley and Denzel Dejournette, which is the first time she has refereed on the company's main roster. Aja predominantly works on NXT, but it appears that the company allowed her to show off her skills last night on their main show.

Since this is the first time many fans will be seeing Smith, here are some interesting facts to get any fan acquainted with WWE's newest lady ref.

#5. WWE's first-ever African American female referee

As already noted, Jessika Carr was the trailblazer who became WWE's first-ever full-time female referee but following her move up to the main roster, there is now a slot open in NXT.

Aja Smith may not be the first-ever female referee, but she is the company's first-ever African-American female referee. She has made her own little bit of history in being able to make it to the main roster and show off skills of another kind.

At present, WWE has a number of females who are looking to make their mark as officials in the biggest wrestling company in the world. But as of right now, only Aja Smith and Jessika Carr have been able to work on the main roster.