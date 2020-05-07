5 Things you didn't know about WWE's Liv Morgan 

Liv Morgan has an adorable pig called Piggles

Liv Morgan arrived in WWE back in 2014 and whilst she has gone through a number of changes when it comes to her character over the past six years, she has remained one of the most popular female Superstars.

Morgan made her main roster debut alongside Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott as part of The Riott Squad in the fall of 2017. But the faction has since disbanded and it's left Liv Morgan at odds with former leader Ruby Riott.

The turn of the year saw Liv Morgan crashed Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley to announce that she had been in a relationship with The Ravishing Russian and that she was being cheated on. This storyline was later dropped and Morgan recently stepped up to the challenge of Charlotte Flair, who is NXT Women's Champion.

Morgan has the potential to become Women's Champion in the future, but there are still many facts about the former NXT star that are not publically known.

#5 Liv Morgan had it rough growing up

Liv Morgan is a likable person both inside and outside of the ring, something that has become apparent throughout her time on Total Divas, but whilst on the show Morgan gas revealed a number of facts about herself.

Last season The Bella Twins paid for Liv's mother to join them on holiday because she had never been abroad. Liv confessed that she had grown up in a large family with a single mother to six children. This meant that she didn't always get the things that she wanted and that her family couldn't afford cable.

Morgan also noted that there were times when she wasn't able to afford new clothes, which is why she's done everything to help her mother since becoming a WWE Superstar.