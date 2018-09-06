5 Things you didn't know about WWE Superstar R-Truth

R-Truth rejoined WWE in 2008

With The Undertaker, Big Show, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Kane, Goldust and Kurt Angle still featuring on WWE programming in 2018, it’s easy to forget that there’s another 20-year veteran in the locker room right now: R-Truth.

The 46-year-old, real name Ron Killings, began wrestling in 1997 and quickly made his way to WWE in 1999, debuting one year later with the name K-Kwik in a tag team with Road Dogg.

After leaving WWE in 2002, Killings spent five years with Impact Wrestling before returning to work for Vince McMahon’s company in 2008, and he has since gone on to become the likeable, delusional, slightly insane R-Truth.

The majority of fans know that Truth pursues music outside of wrestling, but did you know that one of the most important people in all of WWE is a huge fan of him? And that he had a bizarre job before he made it in the wrestling business?

In this article, let’s take a look at five things you didn’t know about Truth.

#5 He has appeared in five PPV main events

R-Truth faced John Cena at Capitol Punishment in 2011

R-Truth has been a lower-to-mid card performer for much of his time in WWE, but that changed in 2010-2011 when he suddenly shot to the main-event scene and feuded with stars including John Cena and The Rock.

His first PPV headliner came in February 2010 at Elimination Chamber, where he was eliminated first by CM Punk in a six-man Chamber match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Later that year, he was part of the seven-on-seven SummerSlam main event, representing Team WWE in their victory over The Nexus, while he headlined another Elimination Chamber PPV in early 2011, this time being eliminated first by Sheamus.

It was in mid-to-late 2011 when Truth had his most memorable time in the main-event spotlight, facing Cena one-on-one for the WWE Championship at Capitol Punishment in June before teaming with The Miz against Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series in November.

