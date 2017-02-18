5 Things you didn't know about George 'The Animal' Steele

A small tribute to the recently departed icon.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 12:39 IST

Rest in peace, legend.

One of the most seminal characters of the golden era of WWE is sadly no more. George ‘The Animal’ Steele passed away at the age of 49 a few hours ago, because of kidney failure and the WWE Universe bemoaned his demise.

His passing comes shortly after the death of legends such as Chavo Guerrero Sr. and Jimmy ‘The Superfly’ Snuka. At a time when wrestling legends are leaving us all at once, let's remember them in the best way we can. By remembering their legacy, cherishing their careers and revisiting them when they were in their days of glory.

Here are 5 things you did not know about one of the most lovable and hateable characters in professional wrestling history.

#5. Steele never won any titles in the WWE

Despite being in high profile matches, Steele never became a WWE Champion.

Despite being one of the top guys in WWE all through his two-decade long career, Steele never held a championship belt, either as a singles competitor or as a tag team wrestler. This is despite the fact that he challenged for multiple championships throughout his time in WWE.

It is a testament to how strong his character was that he is remembered and beloved by one and all despite this shocking statistic. Perhaps because of the nature of his character, Vince McMahon did not deem it worthy to put the title on him.

However, in McMahon’s defence, George ‘The Animal’ Steele was one of the first inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame, in the year 1995. In the year 2005, he was also inducted into the professional wrestling hall of fame for his contribution to the field of professional wrestling. A true legend!