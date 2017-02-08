5 things you didn't know about Nia Jax

You know she's the most dominant female on RAW, but here's what you don't know about her.

Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017

Nia Jax is the most dominating women’s Superstar in the WWE today

It's pretty safe to say that Nia Jax is destined for bonafide stardom in the WWE.

Ever since her arrival last July, she has had a rocket push strapped to her back. We all know that it's only a matter of time before she gets her hands on the coveted Women's title. This may please some and possibly upset others.

It’s no secret that Nia Jax may not have been everyone's favourite NXT darling, but regardless, she's certainly been one of the most impactful new stars on the roster. People held her short time in developmental against her and refused to give her a chance, now it's clear that she has more than held her own on Monday nights.

#5 She used to be a model

Nia debuted under the name of Zada

I guess it's not hard to tell by her stunning looks, but Nia Jax had an extended run in the modelling game before she transitioned over to wrestling. After attending a local modelling show in California, Nia was actually approached by one of the show's judges.

The judge, who was also a modelling agent, offered Nia Jax a route into the industry, Jax was still in college at the time and this offer made her not pursue a job in business.

She instead became a plus-size model for the judge's agency, she fully embraced the opportunity. She has since then spoken on how the experience made her feel like a symbol of female empowerment.

She used the role to be an example to women of all different sizes and shapes, by telling them to be proud of their looks.